Harmanpreet climbs to 12th place in ICC Women's T20 Rankings

Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday climbed four spots to be joint 12th in the ICC Women’s T20 batting rankings.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil surged nine places to be 29th in the bowlers' rankings.

Harmanpreet now shares the 12th position with Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama, boasting 610 rating points.

In contrast, Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth, and Jemimah Rodrigues dropped two spots to 20th.

Veteran offspinner Deepti Sharma fell two places to fourth, while seamer Renuka Singh Thakur maintained her position at fifth. The rankings have been released in the midst of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal made history by becoming the first from her country to briefly top the rankings, overtaking long-time number one Sophie Ecclestone before settling for second place.

After taking 3/17 runs against Sri Lanka in a Group A match, Sadia drew level with Ecclestone on 757 rating points.

However, after going wicketless against Bangladesh in a Group B match, Ecclestone slipped to second with 750 points.

Sadia’s reign at the top was short-lived, as Ecclestone bounced back by claiming 2/15 against South Africa, earning the Player-of-the-Match award and regaining her position.

Additionally, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt (No 3) and Tazmin Brits (No 6) both achieved career-best-equalling rankings after moving up two spots each.