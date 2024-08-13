Harmanpreet & Co have strong foundation for LA gold: Mike Horn

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) After winning successive bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team has shown their strong foundation and they have it in them to go for a gold in four years' time in Los Angeles, feels the world renowned explorer Mike Horn.

The Swiss motivational coach's intense three-day mental toughness boot camp in the Alps pushed Harmanpreet and Co to their limits, in adventure tasks that also helps in coming out of their comfort zones and also form strong bond .

"The bronze they won is a reflection of their dedication, and I believe they have set a strong foundation for future success, including the possibility of going for gold in the next Olympics," Horn told PTI in an interview.

"The team’s performance was exceptional, and they indeed came very close to clinching a gold medal. They showed remarkable skill, strategy, and mental toughness throughout the tournament.

"While they didn't secure the gold, the fact that they were so close is a testament to their hard work and determination.

"It's important to recognise that winning a medal, especially at the Olympics, is an immense achievement," added Horn, known for his work with MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders in their 2014 IPL victory, and Germany's 2014 football champions.

India started their campaign with a rusty win over New Zealand before they gradually started to find rhythm.

Their biggest win in the group stage came when they defeated Australia for the first time in 52 years.

Their true mental fortitude and team bonding came to fore when they defeated Great Britain in a shootout, despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second quarter.

"I followed their journey at Paris 2024 very closely, and I was genuinely impressed by their resilience and how they handled the pressure. They have so much to be proud of, and it was an honour to be a small part of their journey," said the 58-year-old said.

The bootcamp was packed with extreme adventures, from walking on Glacier 3000, the highest peak of the Alps, to sleeping on grass -- an experience that India defender Amit Rohidas had described as extremely back-breaking.

"They came into the camp with an incredible mindset, ready to push themselves and grow as a team," recalled the 58-year-old.

"I would like to think that the bootcamp contributed in some way to the team's success, but the real credit goes to the players and their relentless hard work and dedication.

"The bootcamp was designed to challenge them, and they responded brilliantly, but ultimately, it was their commitment and teamwork that shone through during the Olympics." Horn also had special words of praise for skipper Harmanpreet whom he described as "all time greats". Harmanpreet was the top-scorer of the Olympics with 10 goals.

"What impresses me most about Harmanpreet is his ability to lead by example. He’s not just a great player but also someone who inspires his teammates to elevate their game.

"His leadership was crucial to the team’s success, and he has undoubtedly cemented his place as one of the all-time greats in Indian hockey," Horn said. He also said it's "hard" to see that PR Sreejesh won't be there at the goalpost.

"Even though this was his last appearance for Team India, he played with the passion and intensity that have defined his entire career.

"During the bootcamp, Sreejesh was a pillar of strength for the team -- his experience and leadership were invaluable, and he set the tone for the younger players.

"Considering his contributions to Indian hockey, it’s hard not to wish he would continue. However, if this is indeed his final chapter, he leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will inspire future generations of players," he said.

Horn also spoke about newly-appointed India cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and recalled how he made the difference at KKR with his strategic acumen and game-reading skills.

Gambhir began his stint with a 3-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka in the T20Is, but suffered a 0-2 defeat in the ODIs.

"Gambhir's transformation from a successful KKR captain to a title-winning mentor has been remarkable. As a captain, Gambhir was known for his strategic acumen and ability to inspire his team. He led by example, showing immense dedication and resilience, which were key to KKR’s successes.

"Transitioning to a mentor role, Gambhir continued to be a significant influence. His deep understanding of the game and experience in handling high-pressure situations provided invaluable guidance to the team.

"He was able to connect with the players on a personal level, offering insights and support that went beyond just technical advice.

Working with Gautam was a special experience. His passion for the game and commitment to excellence were truly inspiring.

"He has a unique ability to read the game and anticipate challenges, which made him an exceptional mentor. His presence and leadership helped foster a winning mentality within the team, proving that his contributions are vital whether on the field or off it," he signed off.