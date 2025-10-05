Harmanpreet falls as India reach 136/3 against Pakistan after 30 overs

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell for a 34-ball 19 and Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) got an early lifeline as India reached 136/3 on a slow wicket against Pakistan after 30 overs, in their ICC ODI World Cup match here on Sunday.

India, who had made a bright start reaching 54/1 after 10 overs, lost momentum after that while Pakistan also did well to maintain the pressure.

Harmanpreet was caught behind off a delivery from Diana Baig, getting a thick edge that was collected well behind the wickets in the 25th over.

In the 27th over, Rodrigues had a narrow escape when she was caught behind off Baig off an inside edge, but Pakistan's celebration did not last long as the bowler was found to have overstepped.

Harleen Deol was batting on 38.