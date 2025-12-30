Harmanpreet fifty carries India to 175/7 against SL in 5th T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a solid fifty, lifting India to a competitive 175 for seven against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final Women's T20I here on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet (68, 43 balls) kept India's batting together on a slightly tacky track here after the Lankan bowlers went through her side's top order quite quickly.

India were 77 for five in 11 overs, struggling for momentum after being send into bat.

Amanjot Kaur (21) and Arundhati Reddy (27 not out, 11b) supported the skipper well.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 175 for 7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 68, Amanjot Kaur 21, Arundhati Reddy 27 not out; Chamari Athapaththu 2/21, Kavisha Dilhari 2/11).