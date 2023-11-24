Harmanpreet hits hat-trick to guide Punjab to quarterfinals of Hockey Nationals

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) India's Asian Games-winning captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as Punjab thrashed Uttarakhand 13-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Friday.

Besides Harmanpreet (22nd, 23rd, 55th minutes), young India defender Jugraj Singh (14th, 18th, 39th) also struck a hat-trick while national team-mates Dilpreet Singh (37th, 48th) and Sukhjeet Singh (52nd) also sounded the board for Punjab.

Parvinder Singh (12th), Harsahib Singh (15th, 54th) and Kanwarjeet Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for Punjab.

Lalit Upadhyay (11th), who was part of India's Tokyo Olympics bronze medal and Asian Games gold-winning teams, also scored to help Uttar Pradesh beat Rajasthan 8-1 in another match and finish on top of their pool.

Hockey powerhouse Odisha also booked their quarterfinals spot with a 7-0 drubbing of Telengana.

Indian team defender and Odisha captain Dipsan Tirkey scored the first goal through a penalty corner, while current national vice-captain Amit Rohidas also found the back of the net once for the winners.

In other matches of the day, Puducherry beat Kerala 6-0 while Delhi mauled Arunachal 23-0. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS