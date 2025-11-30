Harmanpreet Kaur flags off Pink City Half Marathon

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) World Cup winning Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur flagged off the 10th edition of the Pink City Half Marathon here as part of the 'Run For Zero Hunger' cause.

The marathon featured three categories: the 21 km Half Marathon for professional athletes, 10 km Cool Run for intermediate athletes, and 5 km Dream Run for beginners and families.

Close to 15,000 runners participated in support of #RunForZeroHunger movement, raising 1 lakh Poshan Packs for children at Nand Ghars.

"It's inspiring to see thousands run not only for fitness, but for a purpose that touches the lives of children at Nand Ghars across India. When sport is used as a force for good, it becomes even more powerful.

"I am proud to be part of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon and support the #RunForZeroHunger movement,” said Harmanpreet who is the International Brand Ambassador of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon. PTI APA UNG