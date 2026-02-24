Harmanpreet Kaur sustains knee injury

Brisbane, Feb 24 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sustained an injury during the opening women's ODI against Australia here on Tuesday.

Kaur, who scored an 84-ball 53, didn't take the field when India tried to defend 214 against Australia. The visitors lost the match by six wickets.

While it is not known when she suffered the injury, a BCCI statement said it is a knee issue.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting," the statement said.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress." Batting at 40, Kaur had received some on-field treatment at the end of the 38th over. She was dismissed in the 44th over by Ashleigh Gardner with Georgia Voll taking the catch. PTI ATK SSC SSC