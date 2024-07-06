Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member India squad, which is currently doing duty in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Chennnai, for the Women's T20 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka from July 19.

Dashing opener Smriti Mandhana, who has been in fine fettle during the rubber against SA, has been named as the vice-captain. India had lost the first match of the three-match series by 12 runs, and will face the visitors in the second game on Sunday.

Besides the 15 players in the main squad, Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh have been included as travelling reserves.

India has been clubbed in Group A of the tournament, along with arch-rival Pakistan (July 19), UAE (July 21) and Nepal (July 23).

All the matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India are the defending champions, and have won the competition a record seven times.

India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup: ============================ Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh.