Harmanpreet opts out due to personal reasons; Hardik to lead India in FIH Pro League's Hobart leg

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Mid-fielder Hardik Singh was on Tuesday named captain of the embattled Indian men's hockey team for its FIH Pro League matches in Hobart from February 20 to 25 after regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh opted out due to "personal reasons." The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

The side lost all its four matches in the just-concluded Rourkela leg, which included a shocking 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Argentina.

"After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela, where the results didn't go our way, we've learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements," India coach Craig Fulton said.

New captain Hardik is a two-time Olympic bronze-medallist. The team will also feature youngsters including Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who made their debut appearances for the senior team during the Rourkela leg.

"Harmanpreet Singh will not be part of the squad due to personal reasons," Hockey India said in a statement.

A source close to the player said that the seasoned campaigner would be missing the games to welcome his second child with wife Amandeep Kaur.

Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar will share the goalkeeping responsibilities. Pawan, who was there in the Rourkela leg, makes way for Mohith in the squad.

Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit add the experience to the defensive unit that also includes exciting youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, and Poovanna Chandura Boby.

Hardik, Sanjay, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Raj Kumar Pal will anchor the mid-field alongside Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Vishnu Kant Singh.

The forward line will be led by established stars including Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra.

Striker Maninder Singh also marks his return to the team. He last played for India in the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2023-24.

Another forward Angad Bir Singh, who made his debut for the senior team last year, also comes back to the team for his first international tour, while young guns Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage complete the attacking line.

"Going into the Hobart leg, we're aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games," Fulton said.

India's Squad: ========== Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal.

Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh.