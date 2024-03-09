Harmanpreet powers Mumbai Indians to 7-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in WPL

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered a brutal 95 not out (48 balls, 10x4s, 5x6s) as Mumbai Indians came back roaring in their Women's Premier League game to defeat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets here on Saturday.

Chasing 191 to win, Mumbai Indians finished at 191/3 in 19.5 overs.

Mumbai Indians were given a strong start by wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who clobbered eight fours and a six to make 49 from 36 balls.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 190 for 7 with skipper Beth Mooney leading the way with a fine 66 off 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

But it was Dayalan Hemalatha who struck a belligerent 74 off only 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes to emerge as the top scorer.

Mooney and Hemalatha put on 121 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for a big total, from only 62 balls.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 190/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 66, Dayalan Hemalatha 74; Saika Ishaque 2/31) lost to Mumbai Indians 191/3 in 19.5 overs (Yastika Bhatia 49, Harmanpreet Kaur 95*; Tanuja Kanwar 1/21) by 7 wickets. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM