Harmanpreet, Reddy take India to 175/7 against Sri Lanka in 5th T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) A resolute knock from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (68) and a late assault from Arundhati Reddy (27 not out) took India to a competitive 175 for seven against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women’s T20I, here on Tuesday.

India, aiming for a 5-0 whitewash to end a successful year, were left tottering at 77 for five after 10 overs, but Harmanpreet stood tall with her first impactful knock of the series.

Later, Arundhati smacked four fours and a six to make a vital 11-ball 27 not out to push the hosts past the 150-mark.

Harmanpreet struck nine fours and a six in her 43-balls knock and dazzled with some powerful hits on both sides of the wicket, while her 61-run sixth wicket stand with Amanjot Kaur (21) was equally important.

For the large part of her knock, Harmanpreet kept losing partners which also dented India’s hopes for a bigger total but with Amanjot, the Indian skipper ensured her bowlers had a total on board to defend.

Using the long handle to a good effect, Harmanpreet also pierced the field deftly on the off-side for a few boundaries.

It wasn’t an ideal start for India with the new opening pair of debutant G Kamalini and Shafali Verma falling cheaply after vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was rested from this match.

Coming off three consecutive fifties, Shafali (5) looked to attack from the beginning but she was caught at long-on by Imesha Dulani off Nimasha Meepage in the second over.

Having hit a couple of fours in her maiden outing, Kamalini (12) missed connecting on an attempted sweep off Kavisha Dilhari (2/11) and was pinned in front, as an attempt to overturn the decision through DRS proved futile.

In need of a partnership, India’s hopes were placed on Harleen Deol (13) and Harmanpreet. But having received one lifeline through a dropped catch, Harleen went for a big heave across the line off Rashmika Sewwandi, only to get an inside edge onto her stumps.

The slide persisted for India when Chamari Athapaththu (2/21) snaffled the fourth wicket of the innings, getting the dangerous Richa Ghosh (5) caught behind to leave India in trouble at 64 for four, and soon 77 for five when Deepti Sharma (7) also fell to the Lankan captain. PTI DDV UNG