Harmanpreet, Richa guide India to 201/5 against UAE in women''s Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 21 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh made excellent fifties as India posted a massive 201 for five against the United Arab Emirates in the women’s Asia Cup here on Sunday.

This is India's first score over 200 in T20Is.

Harmanpreet (66, 47b, 7x4, 1x6) and Richa (64 not out, 29b, 12x4, 1x6) added 75 runs for the fifth wicket after UAE put India into bat.

India were at a slightly wobbly 52 for three, but Harmanpreet and Richa put away bad balls, which were in plenty, to collect some quick runs. Richa hit five consecutive boundaries in the final over from Heena Hotchandani to bring up her fifty in just 26 balls and also team's 200 plus total.

Shafali Verma also made a quick 37 (18b, 5x4, 1x6).

For UAE, offie Kavisha Egodage picked up two wickets (2/36).

Brief scores: India: 201/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Richa Ghosh 64 not out, Shafali Verma 37; Kavisha Egodage 2/36). PTI UNG 7/13/2024 KHS