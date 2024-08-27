Harmanpreet to lead India in Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian squad unveiled on Tuesday for the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE from October 3.

Top-order batter Yastika Bhatia and spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy.

The ICC event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh following unrest in the South Asian nation owing to a students' protest.

India, placed in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will be aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup: =========================== Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.