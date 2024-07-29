Harmanpreet turns saviour again as India escape with 1-1 draw vs Argentina

Paris, Jul 29 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh rescued India by converting a last-minute penalty corner as the men's hockey team held former champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a Pool B match, here Monday.

India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into top the net.

Argentina would rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute.

It was Lucas Martinez, who had put his side ahead in the 22nd minute with a field goal and Harmanpreet, who had struck against New Zealand in the dying minutes, found the net a minute before the final whistle.

Coming into the match after losing to Australia, the Rio Olympic champions were desperate for a win but had to be content with a draw despite dominating the proceedings for the better part of the match.

Argentina enjoyed a superior possession while India struggled to penetrate in the rival circle throughout.

The first quarter remained goalless with both teams failing to cash in on the short corners they got.

India continued with their aerial clearances but suffered due to lack of finishing skills in the opposition 'D'.

The Argentines were also in lookout for aerial balls but a clear sight of goal eluded them too.

In the 10th minute, India earned a penalty corner but the Argentines saved the shot from Sanjay. Abhishek also took his chance but hit the crossbar in the 10th minute.

The South Americans got their first chance a minute later but Domene's shot went wide.

A couple of PCs came the India way in second quarter but the Argentine custodian Tomas Santiago was at it, saving a fierce shot from skipper Harmanpreet with his right leg after saving off the threat first threat.

The deadlock broke in the second quarter with Argentina taking the lead with a field goal.

India were in a rude shock when Martinez's bumpy shot went inside evading the outstretched hands of a diving custodian PR Sreejesh, who should saved it in first place.

Martinez took a first time shot from inside the D after he was set up by Bautista Zubeldia Capurro's fine 3D skills on the right flank.

Jolted by the strike, India quickly rushed to rival circle but lost possession and it was back to mid-field. Mostly the game was being played in India's half.

Jarmanpreet looked for a shot from outside the circle on the right flank but failed to connect and yet again Indian lost the possession. The former champions led 1-0 after the first half. The South Americans increased the intensity of attacks in the third quarter. Manpreet and Abhishek also sort of conjured a move but Santiago thwarted them.

In the 36th minute, Argentina got a short corner but could not convert but much to the shock of the team, Casella Schuth missed a penalty stroke. It was great opportunity to go 2-0 up but he bungled big time shooting wide.

The Argentines largely controlled the proceedings, smartly keeping the possession, but towards the end of final quarter, India came in hard with array of attacks.

However, they missed one more penalty corner as Harmanpreet's shot was deflected by the on-rusher.

A desperate India made another attacking move from the left flank but lost possession at the edge of the circle.

The side seem to be veering towards first defeat but Harmanpreet timed the PC conversion perfectly.