Harmanpreet's late strike hands India 3-2 win over NZ

Paris, Jul 27 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the dying moments to lead India to a tight 3-2 win against New Zealand in their Paris Olympics-opener, here on Saturday.

Sam Lane (8th minute) and Simon Child (53rd) were the goal scorers for New Zealand, while Mandeep Singh (24th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck for India.

India started on the offensive, with Harmanpreet and Abhsihek putting pressure on the New Zealand defence. New Zealand were initially content to sit back and defend but they stunned India by scoring the first goal of the match through Lane from a penalty corner.

Jolted by the early goal, India pressed hard and controlled the proceedings for most part of the match. The Indians utilised both flanks to build their attacks while the Black Sticks looked for counters.

Despite the win, India's chief coach Craig Fulton would be a little worried about the team's penalty corner conversion rate. The team earned five penalty corners but converted just one, while New Zealand had nine set pieces and utilised two of them.

India's experienced goal-keeper PR Sreejesh said the performance in Saturday's match was indeed was a wake-up call for his side.

"The first match in the Olympics is never easy. New Zealand is not an easy team. We made some mistakes, but there were a few good things as well. It's a good wake up call," Sreejesh said.

"We got three points and that's what is important. We gave them opportunities and they converted. The last few minutes were not easy but in hockey it's always like that, from the first whistle to the last, there is tension," he said.

Coach Fulton also admitted that India could have played a better aggressive game.

"There are a few plans that we have. But we have different plans for different teams. And the best form of defence at times is attack. And we didn't really do enough with the ball.

"On the ball, we weren't that good today in terms of keeping possession. But New Zealand are a competitive team, so they did well. They intercepted a lot of ball and that. So little areas, where we need to work." India drew level in the 24th minute through a penalty corner when Mandeep scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet's flick was saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Dominic Dixon.

A couple of minutes after the change of ends, Dixon saved Mandeep's reverse hit from top of the circle after being fed by a precision assist from Harmanpreet.

Vivek scored from a goalmouth melee four minutes into the second half to hand India the lead.

But within two minutes, New Zealand pressed hard on the Indian defence and secured four back-to-back penalty corners but yielded no result.

Trailing, the Black Sticks kept up their attacking intent and secured two more penalty corner in quick succession, the second of which found back of the net after Child converted from a rebound to level the scores.

But that was not the end of the match as the Indians put on relentless pressure in search of a win. Sukhjeet Singh earned a penalty corner with his smart play, which resulted into another set-piece move.

The second penalty corner turned into a penalty stroke for India after the dragflick from Harmapreet hit Child on the body. The Indian skipper made no mistake in ensuring the vital win for his team.

India will next play the formidable Argentina on Monday.