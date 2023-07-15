Harmeet beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers victory over Dabang Delhi

Pune, Jul 15 (PTI) Harmeet Desai held his nerve in an exciting battle against G Sathiyan to take Goa Challengers to a 10-5 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 here on Saturday.

Harmeet was the key performer for Goa Challengers as he registered a stunning victory against Sathiyan by 3-0 in the fourth match of the tie after winning the mixed doubles match with Suthasini Sawettabut to give his franchise an unassailable 8-4 lead.

Both Harmeet and Sathiyan played with attacking intent from the get-go. They used their forehands to good effect as the audience sit in awe to applaud their top-notch skills on the table. In the end, it was Harmeet, who won the opening game 11-8 before clinching the second 11-5.

The third game went down to the wire as both the paddlers fought for every point. However, the momentum worked in Harmeet's favour as he clinched it 11-10 to win the tie for Goa Challengers.

After Harmeet's remarkable win, Suthasini played the last match (women's singles) of the tie and clinched a victory by 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11) against Barbora Balazova to send the Goan franchise in an even better position in the league table.

Results: Dabang Delhi TTC lost to Goa Challengers 5-10 (Jon Persson lost to Alvaro Robles 9-11, 11-8, 4-11; Sreeja Akula b T Reeth Rishya 11-7, 6-11, 11-9; G Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova lost to Harmeet Desai and Suthasini Sawettabut 2-11, 6-11, 11-4; Sathiyan lost to Desai 8-11, 5-11, 10-11; Barbora lost to Suthasini 7-11, 9-11, 11-8). PTI BS BS TAP