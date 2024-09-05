Harmeet Desai fires Goa Challengers into second straight UTT final

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Goa Challengers rode on a superlative performance from Harmeet Desai to keep their title defence on track as they overpowered Bengaluru Smashers 8-4 in the first semifinal of the Ultimate Table Tennis league here on Thursday.

The defending champions now await the result of the second semifinal between Dabang Delhi and debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Friday.

Bengaluru Smashers, who had ended the league stage as the table toppers, went into the last-four clash riding a superb run of form. However, Goa Challengers put themselves in the driver's seat right from the start.

Goa Challengers claimed the early advantage when Mihai Bobocica ended Alvaro Robles' unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 (11-8 11-7 7-11) win in the first men's singles.

Yangzi Liu, who was later adjudged the foreign player of the tie, bolstered the lead for the defending champions with a 2-1 (4-11 11-7 11-4) win over World No.25 Manika Batra in the first women's singles.

The star pair of Manika and Alvaro reduced the deficit to a single point for Bengaluru Smashers as they beat Goa Challengers' combination of Yangzi and Harmeet 2-1 (11-10 11-7 9-11) in the mixed doubles match.

However, Harmeet, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, wrapped up the issue for the defending champions by outclassing the young Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-5 11-9 11-8) in the second men's singles. PTI BS SSC SSC