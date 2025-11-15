Harmer, Jansen shine as SA bundle out India for 189

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Pacer Marco Jansen and off-spinner Simon Harmer took seven wickets between them as South Africa fought back to skittle India for 189 in the first innings on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Jansen (3/35) and Harmer (4/30) ensured that India’s first-innings lead is limited to a mere 30 runs on a spiteful Eden Gardens pitch. India started the day from overnight 37 for 1.

KL Rahul (39) was India’s top-scorer while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27 each.

India’s struggles were compounded by the skipper Shubman Gill’s inability to bat on the second day because of a neck spasm.

He was retired hurt on 4 and never returned to the field.

Brief scores: South Africa: 159 all out vs India: 189 all out in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39; Marco Jansen 3/35, Simon Harmer 4/30).