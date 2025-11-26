Sports

Spinner Simon Harmer puts SA in driver's seat, India 90/5 at tea

Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram celebrate the wicket of India's captain Rishabh Pant during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

Guwahati: South African spinner Simon Harmer picked up three wickets in the morning session as India hobbled to 90 for 5 at tea on the final day of the second Test here on Wednesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 27/2, India were undone by off-spinner Harmer (4/23), who picked the wickets of night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2) and skipper Rishabh Pant (13), as the home team's batters continued to struggle against spin.

India are chasing a mammoth 549-run target while South Africa need five wickets to clinch the two-match series having already won the first Test.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 489 & 260 for 5 declared India: 201 & 90 for 5 in 47 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 23 batting, Sai Sudharsan 14 batting, Simon Harmer 4/23).

