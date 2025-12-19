Harsh Dubey to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) All-rounder Harsh Dubey was on Friday named captain of the 17-member Vidarbha side for the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy starting on December 24.

Vidarbha are placed in Elite Group B along with Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad, Bengal and Baroda.

The last year's runner-up Vidarbha will take on Bengal in their opening match on the first day of the tournament.

The group stage will be held in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru, while the knockouts will be played at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from January 12-18.

Squad: Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Thakur (vc), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, R Samarth, Parth Rekhade, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle.