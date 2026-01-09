Harsh Dubey to lead Vidarbha's 17-member team in Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-out matches

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Harsh Dubey will lead Vidarbha’s 17-member squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-out matches to be played in Bengaluru.

Akshay Wadkar, who was injured in Vidarbha's Elite Group B match against Uttar Pradesh, was replaced by Rohit Binkar in the last match (vs Assam) of the league phase.

There is no other change in the squad named by VCA’s Senior Selection Committee.

Vidarbha will take on Delhi in their quarter-final match on January 13 at BCCI's COE Ground 2.

The Squad: Harsh Dubey (Captain), Yash Thakur (Vice-Captain), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Rohit Binkar (WK), Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Kadam, R Samarth, Parth Rekhade, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle.