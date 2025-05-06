Harshita powers Rajasthan to top of medal tally in KIYG

Patna/New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan cyclist Harshita Jakhar bagged two gold medals to share the limelight with Maharashtra swimmer Aditi Satish Hegde in the Khelo India Youth Games on Tuesday.

Harshita won a gold medal each in the scratch race and time trial (500m), while her cousin Aditya Jakhar emerged victorious in the boys scratch race. Earlier, Mayank Chaudhary bagged a gold in 10m air pistol event.

Rajasthan occupied the top spot with six gold and two silver. Karnataka (5 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze) and Maharashtra (5 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze) were in hot pursuit of Rajasthan.

Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde, who won the 800m freestyle gold on Monday, added two more yellow metals to her collection by winning the 400m freestyle (4:32.87s) and 100m butterfly (1:04.73s) events on Tuesday.

Telangana enjoyed a good day in the BIPARD swimming pool in Gaya, winning three gold medals through Varshith Dhulipidi (boys 400m individual medley), Suhas Preetham Mylari (boys 100m backstroke) and Sri Nithya Sagi (girls 100m backstroke).

Meanwhile, Suhani Kumari did the star turn for Bihar as the host state entered the medal tally with two silver at the velodrome in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex in New Delhi.

She claimed a silver medal in the scratch race (7.5km), less than half a second behind Harshita.

Hailing from Saran district, she then teamed up with fellow Khelo India athlete from Siwan, Amrita Kumari and Shalini Kumari in the team sprint (3 laps) but could not stop the trio from neighbouring Jharkhand -- Sabina Kumari, Sanju Kumari and Sindhu Lata Hembrom -- from winning gold by a margin of just 1.323 seconds.

Harshita was the star attraction of the day. She won the scratch race, a gruelling event raced over 7.5km, clocking 11.50.973s ahead of Suhani Kumari (11.51.558s) and Akanksha Mhetre (Maharashtra, 11.51.649s).

Later, she won the time trial (500m), ahead of Akanksha (Maharashtra) and S Thabitha (Tamil Nadu).

Gujarat's judo players Divya Makwana (44kg class) and Khusbu Darjada (57kg) secured the first gold medals for the state. Divya Makwana beat Rahi Ghelani in the all-Gujarat final. Chandan Kumar Senma's bronze in the boys 55kg completed a good day for the western state.

Harshit's smooth sailing to the boys judo 73kg title helped Haryana heave a sigh of relief as the team finally made it to the list of states with gold medals in KIYG. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS