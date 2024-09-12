Harshvardhan, Thivyesh among 10 riders to represent India at FEI Children’s Classic

Bengaluru, Sept 12 (PTI) The promising Harshvardhan Singh and Thivyesh Ram are among 10 riders who will represent India across various categories in the FEI Jumping Children's Classics to be held here from Friday.

The riders were picked during the selection trial which was held in the EFI CSN Show Jumping event here.

Thivyesh led the Bronze tour with a jump-off time of 27.58 seconds and 0 faults, showcasing exceptional control and speed.

He was followed by Aradhana Anand and Eshan Sundaram clocking 29.01 and 33.66 with 0 penalties respectively.

Samaira Santhosh clinched the fourth spot with 35.53 seconds and zero penalties.

The Silver Tour saw fierce competition, with Harshvardhan leading with a time of 101.19 seconds and no faults.

Aradhna secured second place with 102.03 seconds. Hanisha Gupta and Puneet Jakhar completed the top four with times of 48.58 and 54.80 seconds, respectively, each accruing 4 faults.

Sreshth Raju Mantena and Harshiyt will represent India in the Gold Tour and will have a chance to qualify for the finals to be held in Mexico.

“These results speak volume about their hard work and dedication. The selection for the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024 is an opportunity for them to showcase their abilities internationally and will help to better India’s team ranking points,” said Col. Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India. PTI UNG APA APA