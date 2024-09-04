Harvinder confirms successive Paralympics medal, enters final

Paris, Sep 4 (PTI) Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to enter the Paralympic finals by securing four wins in a row in the men's recurve open competition here on Wednesday.

Harvinder overturned a 1-3 deficit to triumph over Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri of Iran 7-3 in the last-four stage. He is now assured of an unprecedented second successive medal in archery at the Games.

In the quarterfinals, Harvinder beat world number nine Hector Julio Ramirez of Colombia.

Earlier, he knocked out Tseng Lung-Hui of Chinese Taipei 7-3 in round of 32 before overcoming an opening set deficit to edge out Setiawan Setiawan of Indonesia 6-2 in the last-16 round.