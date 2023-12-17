Haryana athletes emerge overall champions in Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana emerged overall champions with 105 medals, including 40 gold, as curtains came down on the week-long inaugural Khelo India Para Games here on Sunday.

Haryana also bagged 39 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Finishing second was Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 62 medals (25 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze) while Tamil Nadu finished third with 20 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals.

There were 173 gold medal events in the Games which began on December 10.

While the Games witnessed star para athletes like armless archer Sheetal Devi, discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya and table tennis player Bhavina Patel, there were also some heart-warming performances by upcoming stars who defied physical limitations to finish on the podium.

The action on the final day saw Kerala clinch a 7-0 win against Tamil Nadu in Cerebral Palsy football.

In table tennis, Sumit Sehgal of Haryana defeated Ramesh Chaudhary of Gujarat 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8) in the final to clinch the men's Class-4 category gold medal.

Hailing the efforts of the participants, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Today, under these spotlights, we honour not just medals, but the resilient spirit and untold stories that have painted this arena.

"The Khelo India Para Games 2023 mark a historic chapter in our sports history, where participation eclipses mere victory." The games witnessed an Asian record being bettered by Pranav Soorma of Haryana who improved his Asian Para Games gold medal-winning performance of 30.01m with an effort of 33.54m in club throw event. He improved the Asian record of 31.09m held by Dharambir.

Over 1,400 para athletes from 32 states and Union Territories participated in the Khelo India Para Games which saw events in seven disciplines.