Haryana beat Madhya Pradesh, Odisha defeat Mizoram

Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) Haryana prevailed over Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout while Odisha defeated Mizoram 2-0 in the National Women's Hockey League 2024 here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Haryana-MP match went into shootout after the score remained 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

In the day's opening showdown, both Haryana and Madhya Pradesh fought tooth and nail but couldn't convert their chances.

Madhya Pradesh was awarded five penalty corners while Haryana was given four, but none of them resulted in a goal.

Advertisment

In the shootout, Manju Chorsiya, Pinki and Khasa Shashi scored for Haryana while Karmanpreet Kaur and Swati struck for Madhya Pradesh. Ishika saved three goals for Haryana to help them win two points.

The first quarter of the second match turned out to be goalless but Pratibha Ekka (25') put Odisha ahead with a field goal in the second quarter. The third quarter didn't see any goals as Odisha led 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes of regulation time.

Karuna Minz (52') doubled Odisha's lead with a field goal in the final quarter. PTI AH AH AT AT