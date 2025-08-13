Haryana boxers clinch team titles at Sub Junior Boxing Nationals

Greater Noida, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana's young boxing brigade delivered a stunning all-round performance at the sub junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Championships, clinching the overall team titles in both categories here on Wednesday.

Haryana's boxers combined skill, power and consistency to finish atop the standings ahead of Services.

In the boys category, Haryana secured 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals to claim the team crown, while Services followed closely with 5 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze. Uttar Pradesh rounded off the podium with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Haryana's charge was led by clean-sweep wins from Ravi Sihag (49–52kg) and Sanchit Jayani (55–58kg), alongside solid podium finishes across weight classes.

The Girls team mirrored this success, producing champions in multiple divisions including Garima (35–37kg), Princi (49–52kg), Sunaina (58–61kg), Jivika (61–64kg) and Radhika Sharma (67–70kg).

Services finished second overall, with Navya (52–55kg) and Nishalini Muthukumar (43–46kg) winning gold medals, while Maharashtra claimed third place with standout wins from Riya Shinde (30–33kg) and Ovi Adwant (46–49kg).