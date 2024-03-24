Haryana boxers confirm 19 medals at Sub Junior National Championship

Greater Noida, Mar 24 (PTI) Continuing their dominant show in the tournament, 19 Haryana boxers confirmed medals by entering the semifinals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship here on Sunday.

The girls from Haryana managed to secure 10 medals while the boys sealed the semifinals berth in nine categories to assure themselves of at least bronze medals.

Bhoomi (35kg) and Nischal Sharma (37kg) started the fine day for Haryana in girls' section with contrasting victories.

Bhoomi thrashed Delhi's Apeksha in a bout that ended with the referee stopping the contest in round three whereas Nischal had to work hard against S Sarah of Tamil Nadu during her thrilling 3-2 win.

Diksha (40kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) clinched identical wins with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Rakhi (43kg) and Navya (55kg) won their respective bouts with RSC decisions. Rakhi faced Mizoram's Malsawmdawngkimi while Navya was up against Andhra's Naga Navya.

Khushika (49kg) and Naitik (52kg) were the other Haryana boxers to progress into the semifinals.

Extending his winning form in the boy's category, Uday Singh (37kg) grabbed an easy 5-0 win over Mizoram’s Jerry Varte.

Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Naman (58kg), Siddhant (61kg), and Kartik Dagar (70kg) also won their respective quarter-finals bout with a similar 5-0 decision.

Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) from Haryana also made their way into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s six pugilists entered the boys semifinals and eight girls from Delhi also confirmed medals after winning their quarter-finals bout.

The finals will be played Monday. PTI APA UNG