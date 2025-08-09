Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and UP reach Junior Women’s Hockey Nationals semifinals

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 9 (PTI) Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh qualified for Division A semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship here on Saturday.

Haryana recorded a compelling 4-1 win over Odisha with goals from Kajal (2’), Supriya (27’), skipper Sashi Khasa (36’) and Saadi (60’) giving them the clear advantage.

For Odisha, Amisha Ekka scored the consolation goal in the 47th minute in the first quarterfinal of the day.

Chhattisgarh won 2-1 against Madhya Pradesh in a penalty shootout after their contest ended with a 1-1 result in the regulation time over four quarters.

Yashoda (2') struck an early goal for Chhattisgarh but Huda Khan (15') promptly equalised fo Madhya Pradesh towards the end of first quarter.

Captain Rukhamani scored twice for Chhattisgarh but MP’s Kajal could only score one in the penalty shootout.

Jharkhand defeated Punjab 3-1 to make the final four. Pawanpreet Kaur (6') gave Punjab an early lead but it lasted only a minute.

Sweety Dungdung (7') scored a field goal for Jharkhand to equalise followed by goals from Shanti Kumari (22') and Roshni Aind (46').

In the final fixture of the day, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 2-1 win over Maharashtra.

After a close but goalless first half, Sallu Pukhrambam (36') scored the opening goal for Uttar Pradesh in the third quarter.

Soon after, Maharashtra’s Diksha Nitin Shinde (45') levelled the game again through a field goal.

In the final quarter, Rashmi Patel (55') scored the decisive goal of the game with a penalty corner. PTI DDV TAP