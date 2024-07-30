Haryana CM hails Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hailed Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medals at the Paris Olympic games and said their historic achievement has made every countryman proud.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in Manu's village Goria in Jhajjar and Sarabjot's native place in Ambala following their achievement.

Manu Bhaker scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games as she combined with an equally unruffled Sarabjot Singh to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Korean duo of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at Chateauroux's shooting range.

Reacting to their achievement, Haryana CM Saini said it was a proud moment again for Haryanvis.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Haryana's daughter @realmanubhaker and son Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in the mixed team event of 10-metre air pistol at the Paris Olympic games.

"Your historic achievement made every Haryanvi and countryman proud. Best wishes for the upcoming matches," said Saini in a post on X.

In Haryana's Jhajjar, Bhaker's uncle Mahendra Singh said the family was quite happy with her achievement, though he said they were expecting a gold medal. He expressed hope she will win a gold medal in another event.

Bhaker's grandmother Daya Kaur said she was very happy over the achievement and she will gift her a gold chain when she returns.

Her other uncle Baljit Singh said she once again made the village and the country proud with her achievement.

In Ambala, celebrations broke out at the residence of Sarabjot Singh.

His father Jatinder Singh expressed happiness over his son winning the medal.

"I will visit a gurdwara and thank the almighty for my son's achievement," said Singh.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also congratulated them for winning the bronze medal.

"Manu Bhaker (Jhajjar) and Sarabjot Singh (Ambala) created history by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.

"Also, Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian player in history to win two medals in the same Olympic Games," said Hooda in a post on X.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, "Today is a historic day for India, and a proud day for Haryana as well.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, "Today is a historic day for India, and a proud day for Haryana as well.

"Many congratulations to two youngsters from Haryana - Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medals in the 10m air pistol (mixed) event at the Paris Olympics 2024! All the countrymen are proud of you." Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh also congratulated the two sportspersons.