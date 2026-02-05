Haryana CM to felicitate medal winners of 38th National Games on Feb 9

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will felicitate the medal winners of last year's 38th National Games at an event in Gurugram on February 9, the state's sports minister Gaurav Gautam said here on Thursday.

Gautam said that Haryana has one of the finest sports policies in the country and is among the most progressive states for sports.

Under the state's sports policy, athletes are provided cash incentives ranging from Rs 51,000 to Rs 6 crore for achievements at national-level competitions and the Olympics, he said.

Gautam said the state government will organise a ceremony on February 9 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. During the event, CM Saini will honour medal winners of the last Games held in Uttarakhand.

Gautam said that the ceremony will honour winners of 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze medals from the National Games. In addition, a total of 689 athletes and coaches who participated in the Games will also be felicitated.

On the occasion, women's hockey goalkeeping stalwart Savita Punia, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, will also be felicitated.

He further said that since 2014, an amount of approximately Rs 709 crore has been disbursed as cash awards and incentives to 16,970 players.

The sports minister emphasised that the state government is a true well-wisher of athletes. During previous Congress government's time, only 44 governments jobs were given as against 231 jobs to the sportspersons in the past decade under the BJP rule, he said.

Haryana currently has 1,500 sports nurseries where over 37,000 players are undergoing training. Besides this, applications have also been invited to set up an additional 500 sports nurseries, aimed at nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level.

He said that the Haryana Sports Department is working with a clear vision of the 2036 Olympics, with a target of winning 36 medals. Efforts are being made in this direction, and the upcoming state budget will allocate funds keeping this mission in focus, he said. PTI SUN AH AH