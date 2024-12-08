Haryana continue domination in Senior Wrestling Nationals, win 7 golds on final day

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (PTI) Priya defeated Reetika to win the women's 76kg title on the final day as Haryana wrestlers continued their domination at the Senior National Wrestling Championship here on Sunday.

Haryana wrestlers won gold in seven of the eight categories contested on the final day of the competition, helping their side win the team championships.

Haryana ended the tournament with 235 points, Maharashtra, who picked up 150 points, were second while Delhi came in third position with 106 points.

Haryana's Jyoti (53kg), Meenakshi (55kg), Tapasya (57kg), Anjli (59kg), Manisha (62kg), Radhika (68kg) and Priya (76kg) stood on the top step of the podium.

While Bhagya Shree (62kg) won the gold for Mahrashtra.

The highlight of the day was the much-anticipated final in the 76kg title clash. Both Priya and Reetika, known for their exceptional prowess, were involved in a fierce battle.

However, Priya dominated the bout, defeating Reetika with an impressive score of 10-0, showcasing her superior technique and strategy.