Haryana crowned Women’s Senior Kabaddi Nationals champions

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana came from behind to clinch the title at the 72nd Women’s Senior National Kabaddi Championship with a narrow 39–37 victory over defending champions Indian Railways here on Friday.

Nikita once again emerged as the standout performer for Haryana, leading the scoring with 17 points through a combination of touch and bonus points.

Ruchi provided strong support with nine points, while Raj Rani contributed across raids to keep Haryana in control during key phases of the match.

For Indian Railways, Pooja was the top scorer with 11 points, while another strong all-round contribution came from Pooja and Sonali Shingate, who added six points each.

Despite a disciplined defensive effort and a late push, Railways fell just short in a final decided by fine margins.

Haryana’s road to the title featured consistent performances across the knockout stages.

After defeating Madhya Pradesh convincingly in the quarterfinals, Haryana overcame pre-tournament favourites Himachal Pradesh in a tight semifinal before delivering another composed display in the final to secure the championship.

Indian Railways, meanwhile, showcased their experience and depth throughout the tournament.

They progressed to the final with commanding wins over Maharashtra in the quarterfinals and Tamil Nadu in the semifinals.

The two losing semifinalists, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, were awarded bronze medals in recognition of their performances at the Championship. PTI ATK TAP