Haryana, Delhi, UP and TN continue strong run in Senior National Men’s Kabaddi

Vadodara, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu recorded big wins on the second day of the Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship here on Wednesday.

In Pool A, Haryana hammered Telangana 49-18 with Neeraj Narwal leading the team with 11 points. He was assisted by Nitin Kumar, who amassed nine points, along with Surjeet Singh and Nitesh Kumar, who scored four tackle points each.

In an earlier Pool A match, Andhra Pradesh pipped Telangana 47-45.

In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh scored a narrow 35–34 win over Goa. Bhavani Rajput led with 14 points and Uday Parte contributed nine as MP held their nerve in the closing moments.

In Pool C, Tamil Nadu recorded a 40–21 win against Vidarbha. Sathish Kannan scored eight points, while Deepak S anchored the defence with eight tackle points.

In another Pool C game, Himachal Pradesh defeat Gujarat 51–34. Anil led the charge with 14 points, supported by Pappu Kamal Kumar and Mayank Saini.

Gujarat’s Mitesh Prajapati scored 13, but Himachal’s superior tackle count and four all-outs made the difference.

In Pool D, Uttar Pradesh crushed Manipur by a margin of 37 points as they won 70-33. Uday Dabas starred with a massive 25-point performance, while Sourabh added 12.

UP piled up 53 raid points and inflicted eight all-outs to completely overpower their opponents. Manipur’s Mayengbam Menson impressed with 18 points.

In Pool F, Kerala secured a 45–30 victory over Chhattisgarh. Nandhu T contributed 11 points and Adithyan added 10 while Kerala’s defence ensured control throughout. Sankar Mishra was the standout for Chhattisgarh with 10 points.

Delhi, placed in Pool H, recorded a commanding 64-42 victory over Tripura. Ashish led from the front with 18 points, while Himanshu Singh chipped in with 14 including six all-outs. Tripura's A Das produced a valiant 25-point effort.