Haryana dominates first day of Federation Cup Senior Wrestling

Jalandhar, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana dominated the first day of Federation Cup Senior Wrestling competition, winning nine of the 15 gold medals on offer here on Saturday.

Bouts were held in 10 weight categories in men's freestyle and five in women’s wrestling on the opening day.

Haryana won six gold in men's freestyle and three in women’s wrestling.

Haryana's gold winners in men's freestyle were Sujeet (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (86kg), Udit (61kg), Suraj (79kg), Vishal Kali Raman (70kg) and Sahil Jaglan (97kg).

In women wrestling, the gold winners were Ankush (50kg), Nishu (55kg) and Mahdi Lather (68kg). PTI PDS PDS ATK