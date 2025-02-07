Haryana dominates in Indian round archery competition with 2 gold medals

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana picked up a gold medal each in the men's and women's Indian round team events to dominate archery competitions at the 38th National Games here on Friday.

Haryana Yashu, Ashish Malik, Rahul and Ravi emerged victorious in the men's team event of the Indian round archery competition.

Uttar Pradesh, represented by Subham, Manish, Jaydeep Kushwaha and Abhishek, claimed the silver, while Maharashtra's Gaurav Sanjayrao Chandane, Roshan Narayan Solanke, Aniket Mahendra Gavade and Pawan Sadanrao Jadhav took home the bronze.

The women's team event saw Haryana continue its dominance, with Nikita, Divya, Monika and Kajal securing the gold. Manipur's strong contingent of Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi, Moirangthem Baby Devi, Millennia Thokchom and Heikrujam Roshina Devi claimed the silver.

Chhattisgarh team of Chandni Sahu, Sulochana Raj, Sushila Netam and Harshita Sahu secured the bronze.

Uttar Pradesh archer Manish claimed the gold in the men's individual event, while his state-mate Subham took the silver. Manipur's Chingakham Nelson Singh secured the bronze.

In the women's individual event, Manipur's Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi emerged victorious, with Chhattisgarh's Chandni Sahu taking the silver and Assam's Tutumoni Boro securing the bronze.

In the mixed team event, Maharashtra duo of Gaurav Sanjayrao Chandane and Bhavna Santosh Satyagiri clinched the gold, while Jharkhand’s Madho Birua and Manisha Kumari settled for silver.

Assam's Arun Baro and Namrata Brahma secured the bronze in a close contest.

The Indian round is a combination of both equipment and competition rules -- archers use bows made from bamboo but that resemble modern equipment, with stabilisers and sights, and shoot at generally closer distances. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC