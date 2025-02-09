Haryana dominates modern pentathlon in National Games with two gold

Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana continued to dominate in modern pentathlon in the National Games as its athletes claimed a gold each in the men's and women's triathle team events here on Sunday.

In the men's triathle team event, the Haryana team of Basant Tomar, Shubham and Aman Chahar clocked 51:24.95 to outpace Uttarakhand, who finished in second with 51:27.43, while Goa (54:20.21) earned the bronze.

In the women's triathle team event, Haryana clocked 18:20.45 to secure the gold, Chhattisgarh (18:49.17) earned the silver and Bihar (18:53.13) took the bronze.

The mixed relay, which brought together male and female athletes racing as a team, saw Maharashtra clinch the gold with a time of 18:20.15, while Haryana secured the silver with 18:49.17 and Goa (18:53.13) took the bronze.

Uttarakhand's Aditya Negi claimed the gold medal in the men's triathle individual event with a time of 16:01.31. Haryana secured the silver at 16:24.84 and Maharashtra took home the bronze at 16:34.10.

In the women’s category, Maharashtra’s Shrawani clinched the gold in the triathle individual event with a finishing time of 18:57.27.

Anshika of Haryana took the silver with a time of 19:17.09, while Heena Phogat, also from Haryana, completed the podium with the bronze, clocking 19:38.27.

Modern pentathlon involves athletes competing in swimming, fencing, horse riding (show jumping) and laser run (combination of running and pistol shooting). PTI PDS PDS UNG