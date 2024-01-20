Haryana hand Manipur innings defeat inside two days

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Haryana came up with an all-round performance to wrap up their Ranji Trophy Group A meeting versus Manipur inside two days here on Saturday, winning by an innings and 338 runs.

For Haryana, Himanshu Rana struck an unbeaten 250 that included 33 fours, while Nishant Sindhu made 119.

Resuming Day 2 on 391 for three, Haryana went on to post 508 for three.

In reply, Manipur were bundled out for a paltry 77 in the first innings, thanks to Rahul Tewatia and Jayant Yadav grabbing three wickets each, with K Priyojit Singh (24 not out) being the top scorer.

In the second innings, Manipur could only better their first innings total by 16 runs, getting bowled out for 93.

In Delhi, the Group A match between Jharkhand and Services saw twin centuries from Virat Singh (108) and Kumar Kushagra (132), as the former posted a modest total of 316.

Jharkhand had resumed the day on 195 for four before the duo put on a 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Services, Varun Choudhary grabbed four wickets. In reply, Services batted decently.

Opener Nitin Tanwar (1) retired hurt before Shubham Rohilla (35) and Ravi Chauhan (59 not out) added 82 more.

Services finished the day on 128 for two.

In Nagpur, the Group A game between Vidarbha and Saurashtra saw the former getting dismissed for a mere 78.

Vidarbha began the day on 26 for four before conceding a lead of 128 to Saurashtra. While Jitesh Sharma (28) was their top scorer, Chirag Jani dominated with a four wickets.

In the second innings, Saurashtra put on a strong show, finishing the day on 205 for three, with Kevin Jivrajani (57) and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (79) having contributed efficiently, as they led by 333 runs.

The Group A contest between Rajasthan and Maharashtra in Jodhpur saw the former getting shot out for 270.

Starting the day on 110 for two, Karan Lamba (53), skipper Deepak Hooda (63) and Shubham Sharma (53) allowed Rajasthan to take a lead of 81 runs.

Ashay Palkar took a five-for for Maharashtra, while Hitesh Walunj impressed with four wickets.

Maharashtra finished the day on 66 for one, with Pavan Shah (13) being the only batter to get out, as the team trailed by 15 runs.

Brief scores: In Ahmedabad: Haryana 508/3 (Ankit Kumar 56, Himanshu Rana 250, Nishant Sindhu 119; Kangabam Priyojit 1/51) defeat Manipur 77 & 93 (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 50; Rahul Tewatia 3/30) by an innings and 338 runs.

In Delhi: Jharkhand 316 (Virat Singh 108, Kumar Kushagra 132; Varun Choudhary 4/56) leads Services 128-2 (Ravi Chauhan 59 batting; Shahbaz Nadeem 2/33) by 188 runs.

In Nagpur: Saurashtra 206 & 205-3 (Kevin Jivrajani 57, Vishvaraj Jadeja 79; Yash Thakur 1/23) leads Vidarbha 78 (Jitesh Sharma 28; Chirag Jani 4/14) by 333 runs.

In Jodhpur: Maharashtra 189 & 66-1 (Siddhesh Veer 36 batting; Arafat Khan 1/11) trails Rajasthan 270 (Karan Lamba 53, Deepak Hooda 63, Shubham Sharma 53; Ashay Palkar 5/46, Hitesh Walunj 4/80) by 15 runs. PTI AYG AH AH