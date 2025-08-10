Haryana, Jharkhand set up title clash

Kakinada, Aug 10 (PTI) Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand registered identical 3-0 wins to set up the title clash in the Junior Women's National Championship here Sunday. In the day's first semi-final, captain Shashi Kasha (8’) gave Haryana an early lead against Chhattisgarh Hockey before Supriya (45’, 47’) struck twice in quick succession to seal the win.

In the other last-four encounter, Jharkhand got past Uttar Pradesh with goals from Sweety Dungdung (13’), Rina Kullu (56’) and captain Rajni Kerketta (59’).

The final will be played on Monday, while Chhattisgarh will take on Uttar Pradesh for third place. PTI ATK AT