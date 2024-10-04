Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh win in junior women''s hockey nationals

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana, Chhattisgarh Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka won their respective matches on the fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship here on Friday.

The first match of the day saw Haryana defeat Assam Hockey 11-0 in Pool C. The goalscorers for Hockey Haryana were Kajal (3’), Bhteri (7’, 16’), Saavi (13’, 15’, 22’), Khasa Shashi (18’, 28’), Sejal (27’, 50’), and Mann Ritika (30’).

Chhattisgarh beat Delhi Hockey 6-1 in their Pool D clash. Janvee Yadav (4’, 33’, 55’), Molisha Verma (44’), Yadav Sheetal (51’) and Rukhamani (59’) got on the scoresheet for Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Anshika (36’) scored the only goal for Delhi.

Odisha registered a 3-0 victory against Bengal in Pool E. Tanuja Toppo (27’) opened the account for Odisha from the penalty spot followed by goals from captain Mundari Sumi (38’) and Bahala Surekha (50’).

Uttar Pradesh defeated Himachal 4-0 in their Pool H contest. Patel Vandana (19’, 27’) began the scoring with a brace for Uttar Pradesh, while Kumari Peetambari (34’) and Khushi Rathour (58’) also pitched in with a goal each.

In the last match of the day Karnataka registered an 8-0 victory over Gujarat, in Pool H. Meher Kaur Mehta (11’), Manasa Ms (19’, 28’), Rakshitha J (40’, 48'), captain Yamuna (51'), Chandana T.C (52') and Deekshitha D (56') scored to seal the win for Karnataka. PTI AH KHS