Haryana, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu win

Jalandhar, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu won their respective matches on day three of the 14th Junior Men's National Hockey Championship here on Wednesday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu also won their respective matches.

In the first match of the day, Haryana won 14-0 against Jammu & Kashmir. Nitin (9’, 18’, 48’) stood out with a hat-trick for Haryana while Amit Khasa (4’, 30’), Navraj Singh (17’, 44’), Manish Kumar (20’, 40’) and Ravi (27’, 50’) scored a brace each.

Captain Prikshit Panchal (6’), Sunil Maan (14’), Sahil Ruhal (39’) also scored one goal each in their team's massive win.

Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 13-0 in the second match. Satish Munda (5’, 21’, 30’, 55’) scored four goals and Deonath Nanwar (29’, 39’, 42’) struck a hat-trick.

Deepak Pradhan (15’, 51’) and Pratap Toppo (26’, 36’) scored a couple of goals for Odisha while Karan Lakra (38’) and Pradip Mandal (41’) also found the net.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu beat Arunachal 4-2. Anand Kumar Yadav (6’, 25’) scored a brace for the winning side while Akash Gond (25’) and Pramod Pal (26’) struck one goal each. Ashish Kumar (25’) and Piyush Singh (47’) scored for Arunachal.

In the next match, Karnataka thrashed Andhra Pradesh 6-1. KR Gaurav Ganapathy (8’), DR Pavan (9’), Jadhav Pavan Kesu (18’), Aryan Uthappa Mt (26’), Vivek Ravi Bagade (28’) and captain Sunil PB (49’) scored for Karnataka.

Captain Boni Prasanth (8’) scored the lone goal of Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi prevailed over Kerala 4-3. Yuvraj Singh (25’), Ashu Kumar (48’) Rahul (52’) and Harsh Sharma (60’) scored one goal each for Delhi, while Muhammed Kaif (13’, 57’) and Anujith P (18’) scored for Kerala.

In the day's last game, Tamil Nadu drubbed Gujarat 10-2. Anand Y (5’, 27’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for Tamil Nadu.

M Srinivasan (39’, 60’) struck a brace while Vishal S (18’), Nandha Kumar G (30’), Nithya Prakash M (34’), Arun J (53’) and Rakesh (57’) scored a goal each.

Yaksh Bhatt (41') and Jay Patel (42') scored for Gujarat.