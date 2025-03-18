Haryana, Odisha, MP win in women's hockey nationals

Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Haryana, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh won their respective matches in the women's national hockey championship here on Tuesday.

Haryana defeated Manipur 7-1 in a one-side match, Odisha edged out Bengal 1-0, and Madhya Pradesh got the better of Maharashtra 2-0.

In the first match of the day, a pool A fixture, Saavi (32', 37') and Kirti (45', 56') struck a brace each for Haryana. Khasa Shashi (11'), Supriya (54') and Kirty (58') also scored the remaining goals in a comfortable win. Deena Devi Naoram (2') scored the consolation goal for Manipur.

In the next game, Dipika Barwa's (3') early strike proved to be the winner for Odisha.

In the third match, Bhumiksha Sahu (4') and captain Soniya Kumre (58') scored for Madhya Pradesh in the first and final quarter of the pool A game to seal the issue in their team's favour.