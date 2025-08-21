Haryana, Odisha set up title clash in junior national hockey

Jalandhar, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana and Odisha emerged victorious in their respective semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship here on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh 3-0 with Nitin (3', 54') scoring two goals for his team and Jeetpal (47') hitting the third.

The second semifinal between Odisha and Punjab was a closely contested affair in which the former defeated the hosts 3-2 with Karan Lakra (58') scoring in the final few minutes of the game.

The other two goals for Odisha were scored by Pratap Toppo (1', 15'), while captain Gursewak Singh (12') and Manmeet Singh Rai (44') struck one each for Punjab. PTI AH DDV