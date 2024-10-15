Haryana Open PGTI event gets underway from October 17 at Panchkula Golf Club

Panchkula, Oct 15 (PTI) Some of India's leading professional golfers like Veer Ahlawat, Angad Cheema, Rahil Gangjee and Udayan Mane will vie for top honours in the Haryana Open 2024 at the Panchkula Golf Club from October 17 to 20.

The tournament, which carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will be organised by the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men's professional golf in the country.

The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs.

Other top names include Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj and defending champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu.

Besides Cheema and Sandhu, the other notable names representing the Tricity at the event are Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, Ranjit Singh, Amritinder Singh, as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir's Ravi Kumar.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill and American Dominic Piccirillo.

The three amateurs participating in the event, Arjunveer Shishir, Jujhar Singh and Manyaveer Bhadoo, are all from the Panchkula Golf Club.

The Pro-Am event will be played on October 16.

"We're now in the business end of the season and therefore look forward to a keenly-contested affair at the Haryana Open as the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking race hots up," PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said. PTI PDS PDS AH AH