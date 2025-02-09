Haryana pockets 2 gold from netball in National Games

Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana clinched two gold medals in netball as their men's and women's teams beat hosts Uttarakhand and Rajasthan in the finals respectively at the National Games here on Sunday.

In the men's team final, Haryana won a closely-fought match 74-71 over Uttarakhand to win the gold. Himachal Pradesh and Delhi won a bronze each.

Haryana had beaten Delhi and Uttarakhand had defeated Himachal Pradesh in the semifinals on Saturday.

In the women's team final, Haryana beat Rajasthan 57-55 to pocket the gold. Telangana and Uttarakhand won a bronze medal each.

Haryana had defeated Telangana while Rajasthan beat Uttarakhand in the semifinals.

Netball is a ball sport played on a rectangular court by two teams of seven players. The primary objective is to shoot a ball through the defender's goal ring.