Haryana, Railways register dominant wins on day 1 of National Kabaddi C'ships

Cuttack, Feb 21 (PTI) Services delivered the most commanding performance of the day, while Goa and Rajasthan also registered wins on the second day of the Senior National Kabaddi Championships here on Friday.

Services led by Pro Kabaddi League’s Naveen Kumar notched up a 70-33 victory over Chhattisgarh, while Goa edged past Jammu & Kashmir 38-35 and Rajasthan beat Jharkhand 61-43 in another match.

Karnataka demonstrated their talent with a clinical 46-26 victory over Uttarakhand, while Punjab dominated their match against Bengal, securing a 49-24 win.

Uttar Pradesh controlled their game against Assam, winning 35-19, and Tamil Nadu proved too strong for Pondicherry with a 47-35 victory.

Defending champions Haryana – which has Ashu Malik at the fore – continued their winning streak, defeating Delhi 39-19 in a Pool A encounter.

Railways, maintaining their momentum from day one, overcame Bihar 45-27, while Maharashtra added another win to their tally by defeating Himachal Pradesh 37-24.

In Pool D's matches, Chandigarh continued their impressive form with a convincing 51-32 win over Madhya Pradesh.

The day's most thrilling encounter saw Andhra Pradesh stage a remarkable comeback to edge past Gujarat 40-39. PTI ATK UNG