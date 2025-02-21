Haryana, Railways register dominating wins on day 1 of National Kabaddi C'ships

Cuttack, Feb 21 (PTI) Defending champions Haryana, along with Railways and Madhya Pradesh registered commanding victories on the opening day of the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships here.

The tournament features 30 teams divided into eight pools for the preliminary stage, with only the top team from each pool advancing to the knockout rounds, setting the stage for fierce competition.

Haryana asserted their dominance with PKL stalwarts Ashu Malik and Mohit Goyat leading the charge in a resounding 50-20 victory over Telangana on Thursday.

Railways, showcasing their experience and skill in Pool B, delivered a clinical performance to outclass Manipur 59-27.

In Pool D, Madhya Pradesh put up an impressive display, overpowering Andhra Pradesh 59-35.

While Hosts Odisha also made a strong statement in their Pool F encounter, as young PKL sensation Rohit Raghav spearheaded a 57-28 triumph over Vidarbha.