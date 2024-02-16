Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates at home to seal play-offs spot

Panchkula, Feb 16 (PTI) Haryana Steelers snapped up the final play-offs spot after beating Patna Pirates 39-32 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Friday.

Siddharth Desai (12 raid points) and Rahul Sethpal (8 tackle points) starred for Haryana Steelers, while Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj (6 tackle points) and Sanjay (5 tackle points) excelled for Patna Pirates at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium.

Playing their first home game of the season, Haryana Steelers began on a positive note and had a 5-1 lead in no time.

However, Patna Pirates, who had chosen to rest their regular starters and played a fresh line-up, struck back through a SUPER TACKLE from Rohit and a SUPER RAID from Anuj Kumar.

Both sides vied for the lead thereon and neither managed to open up a sizeable lead as they went into the break locked at 13-13.

Patna Pirates' defence sprung into action early in the second half as K Prapanjan was flattened on the mat and Haryana Steelers were reduced to two men.

Rahul Sethpal offered his side some hope with a strong SUPER TACKLE, but it was only a matter of time before Patna Pirates got the ALL OUT. With a marvellous SUPER RAID, Rohit outwitted all three Haryana Steelers defenders to give his side 21-18 lead in the 26th minute.

Siddharth put Haryana Steelers ahead in the very next raid with a stunning 4-point SUPER RAID as the scoreline read 22-21 in the home team’s favour.

Patna Pirates, the three-time champions, dealt only in SUPER TACKLES after that as they raced to a 29-26 lead with Thiyagarajan bagging a High 5.

Siddharth came to Haryana Steelers’ rescue once again as he went through the opposition defence before a strong ankle hold from Mohit on Sanjay led to an ALL OUT and put the home team 33-30 ahead.

With four minutes left, the Haryana Steelers slowed down the pace of the game and held on to assure themselves of a berth in the play-offs.