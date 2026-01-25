Haryana Thunders go top of PWL table with dominant win over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

Noida, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana Thunders delivered a dominant and record-setting performance to defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 in the Pro Wrestling League here on Sunday.

Coming into the contest placed third with four points, Haryana surged to the top of the table with a commanding win, while Mumbai remained winless this season.

The highlight of the night came early when Iryna Koliadenko shattered the fastest-win record of PWL, previously set by her captain Yui Susaki earlier in the season, by defeating Sarika Malik in just 28 seconds.

Haryana’s dominance was underlined by their women wrestlers, who won all four bouts by fall or technical superiority, while even the fifth tie was claimed without conceding a single point.

Yui Susaki was named Player of the Match, while Mukul Dahiya earned Fighter of the Match honours for Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals. Deepak, Mukul Dahiya, and Captain Aman Shehrawat got the win for Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals.

Haryana set the tone immediately in the opening 76kg women’s contest as Kajal Dhochhak asserted control against Jyoti Berwal.

After conceding a passivity point late in the first period, Kajal shifted gears in the second, capitalising on errors with a passivity point and push-out before sealing the contest emphatically with a decisive takedown and exposure to force a fall.

The dominance intensified in the 62kg women’s category when Haryana’s Iryna Koliadenko barely allowed Sarika Malik to settle, executing a clean takedown and unleashing a relentless sequence of turns and exposures to race to a 16–0 technical superiority victory inside 28 seconds, setting a new PWL record.

Neha Sangwan continued Haryana’s flawless run in the 57kg women’s category with a commanding display against Pushpa.

She dictated the tempo with repeated takedowns in the opening period and mixed clean attacks with exposures in the second to secure an 18–3 technical superiority win.

Multiple world champion and Haryana Thunders’ captain Yui Susaki followed with clinical efficiency in the 53kg women’s category.

Striking early with a sharp takedown, she transitioned seamlessly into back-to-back exposures, added a passivity point, and forced a fall to make it four straight wins for Haryana.

The one-sided opening half was capped by Tumur Ochir Tulga in the 65kg men’s tie, which he sealed with a 13–0 technical superiority win, confirming Haryana’s team victory at the halfway stage.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals finally found a response in the 74kg men’s tie through Deepak, who controlled Parvinder with consistent scoring across both periods to claim a 10–6 win and put Mumbai on the board.

Haryana restored control in the heavyweight category as Anirudh Gulia edged Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi 3–2 in a tightly contested tactical contest.

Mukul Dahiya then overpowered Sachin 13–0 in the 86kg men’s contest to give Tiigers their second win.

Tiigers closed the match on a positive note through captain Aman Sehrawat, who secured a 13–4 win over Ankush Chandram.

Maharashtra Kesari will take on Punjab Royals on Monday. PTI ATK UNG