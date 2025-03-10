Haryana to meet Jharkhand in Senior Women National Hockey Championship

Panchkula, Mar 10 (PTI) Haryana and Jharkhand will meet in the Division A final after both sides won their respective semifinal matches in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Monday.

Haryana defeated Mizoram 4-0 in the first semifinal with Sonam (41st minute), Monika (42nd), Manisha (47th) and captain Rani (57th) scoring a goal each.

In the other semi-final match, Jharkhand prevailed over Maharashtra 3-2 in the shootout after they were locked goal-less in the regulation time.

Rajni Kerketta, captain Albela Rani Toppo and Shammy Bara scored for Jharkhand in the shootout while Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar and Preeti found the target for Maharashtra.

The final will be held on Wednesday.